Police seek help in finding missing Chicopee teen

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, 14-year-old Jasmine Marmolejos was last seen on October 9 around 8 p.m. in the area of Sarah Jane Park on Vivian Street.
Jasmine is described as being 4'11'' tall, weighs around 85 pounds, and has brown hair with purple and blonde streaks.
Wilk said she was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with writing on it, along with a teal colored shirt with headphones on it, and blue jeans.
This is the second Chicopee resident to be reported missing by police within the last 24 hours.
Chicopee police are still also looking for 27-year-old Seeana Krasin, who has been missing since the night of October 8.
Anyone who knows her whereabouts or has any information is asked to contact Chicopee police at 413-594-1740.
