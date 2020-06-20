SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Springfield are turning to the public for help in locating 81-year-old Rosalia Penalbert who was last seen at home on Clyde Street Friday night.
Penalbert's daughter reported her missing this morning to the Springfield Police Department.
The daughter told officials her mother suffers from dementia and might require her medication.
Officials told Western Mass News Penalbert is a Hispanic female who's about 5'2" and 170 lbs. and was last seen wearing jeans, a white shirt, and beige shoes with velcro straps.
Police are asking if anyone has seen or knows of her whereabouts to call the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6300.
