CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are seeking the public's help as they search for a missing 42-year-old male.
Jesus Negrin was last seen Saturday at 7 a.m. in the Stop & Shop parking lot at 672 Memorial Drive in Chicopee.
He was wearing a red and white colored jacket and grey sweatpants, along with a red and white colored hate that included a pom-pom on top, officials say.
The Chicopee Police Department told Western Mass News Negrin was the last traveling on a blue and black colored bicycle.
If anyone knows of his whereabouts or has seen him, police ask for you to call the Chicopee Police Department Detective Bureau at (413) 594-1740.
