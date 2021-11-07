HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Friday, Western Mass News received information that there was an active police investigation underway in the area of West Franklin and Beech Streets in Holyoke. Police have now released more information on the investigation.
They told us that they continue to search for the gunman involved in the shooting at the Holyoke Racing Mart this past Friday evening that left one man in the hospital.
According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Racing Mart at 181 West Franklin Street at 6 p.m. Friday night. Once on scene, a K-9 officer started to track the suspect while another officer administered first aid to the victim. Police told us that the man suffered from multiple gunshot wounds in his back and was taken to the hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.
Holyoke Police also said that they recovered several spent shell casings and a discarded firearm after securing the scene. This evidence was taken in and secured for investigation.
If anyone has information regarding Friday’s incident, Holyoke Police have asked that you contact their department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900 or anonymously message them via Text A Tip.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
