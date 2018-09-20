WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - West Springfield Police are asking for the public's help to locate missing 15-year-old Juliette Sheehan.
According to police, Juliette has been missing since she left home on Thursday.
Juliette has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing jeans and a black shirt.
She's described as being around 5'5'' tall, and weighs 144 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Springfield Police at 413-263-3210.
