Police seeking charges after suspect throws chunk of concrete at Springfield officer.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Criminal charges could be coming for one man after officials say he threw a piece of concrete at a police officer and tossed a brick through the rear window of a police cruiser.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh says that, around 5:30 Sunday evening, officers were on the 3100 block of Main Street when they noticed a pack of people driving dirt bikes through the street, which is illegal.
Police spotted the pack pull over at a Mobil gas station so that two riders could refuel.
As the officers began to approach the group, the pack began to scatter.
One of the dirt bikers that was refueling attempted to flee the scene, and attempted to start the dirt bike they were riding.
However, the dirt bike would not start, forcing the rider to hop onto the back of a nearby dirt bike.
Several of the riders became aggressive towards the approaching officers, eventually surrounding the two officials.
One of the riders advanced on the officers and threw a piece of concrete at one of the officers' heads.
The rider then located a brick and threw it directly at the officer's cruiser, smashing the rear window.
Officers attempted to subdue the individual responsible, but he was able to get away.
Thankfully, none of the officers involved were injured.
Following an extensive investigation, officials were able to identify the individual, but police are withholding his name until a criminal complaint is filed at Springfield District Court.
The person responsible is wanted on several charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
Springfield Police would like to remind the public of the dangers of throwing objects at police officials.
Close to one year ago, Officer Michael Chesna of the Weymouth Police Department was killed after a suspect he was chasing hit him in the head with a rock.
