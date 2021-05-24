SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Jose Perez was shot to death on Worthington Street just three years ago.
Police are still searching for his killer and a person of interest in the case, but they need your help.
Jose Perez was just 25 when on the night of April 25, 2018, he was shot to death on the corner of Worthington and Federal Streets, an area plagued by violence.
“It was on the 900 block of Worthington Street just about 11 p.m. at night,” Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said.
Walsh said in recent years that section of Springfield has improved.
“We've seen less crime in that area in recent years, but there's still spikes there,” Walsh said.
But he said gang violence is still prevalent.
“In that area, there is a lot of gang activity,” Walsh said.
But what makes Perez’s case different is that police don't believe he was involved in that scene.
“This doesn't seem to be a gang-related homicide,” Walsh said.
Now three years later, the police need your help.
“We do have some okay photos of someone that's a person of interest in the case we shared with Western Mass News,” Walsh explained. “It's a distinctive shirt; it's got a number nine on the back, and we believe it says Delta.”
They're hoping one of our Western Mass News viewers recognize it and will call them.
“If we can identify that person so detectives can speak to him,” Walsh said.
While the front is hard to make out Walsh said police believe it's a copy of a Yankees-like logo that's been changed to someone smoking a joint
“Those photos showed he was in the vicinity at the time of the shooting,” Walsh said.
To help solve this open case, police need to learn who that is, why they were there, and what they saw that night in April.
If you believe you recognize that person or have a tip in the case, call the Springfield Police Homicide Unit at (413) 787-6355 or Text-a-Tip to CRIMES -27637, and in the message type solve with your tip.
