AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities in Amherst are looking for the public's help with information into an incident that occurred late last week.
Amherst Police said that around 10:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of 1001 North Pleasant Street, near Crestview Apartments, for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.
That pedestrian, according to police, was fatally injured.
Investigators are now looking for the public's help for information.
They are asking anyone who may have been in the area, and specifically anyone traveling on the PVTA bus routes, to call Amherst Police Det. Joshua Harris at (413) 259-3010.
