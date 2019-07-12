Police seeking information related to Pittsfield shooting.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a shooting that occurred in Pittsfield on Thursday.
Lt. Gary Traversa of the Pittsfield Police Department tells us that officers responded to a shot spotter activation, around 10:45 p.m., in the area of Tyler and Pine Streets.
Officers arrived and located a male victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the alleged shooter and Lt. Traversa adds that there is no threat to the public.
Pittsfield Police are asking anyone that may have witnessed the incident or has any information pertaining to the incident to contact Pittsfield Police Detective Glen Civello at 413-448-9700 and dial extension 538.
You can also submit a tip anonymously to the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-4489706 or by texting PITTIP to 847411.
This incident remains under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department.
