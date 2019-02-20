WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of suspects accused of stealing from a department store.
West Springfield Police officials tell us that the incident occurred at an unknown department store on Memorial Avenue.
Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Azadan at 413-263-3210, extension 272, and reference case number 19-2799-OF.
You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting SOLVE along with your tip to 274637.
