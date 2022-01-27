SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are looking for your help in identify three suspects who allegedly vandalized Springfield's 9/11 monument.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the suspects appear to vandalize the lighting attached to the monument, as well as the monument itself, on Thursday, January 20 around 1:30 p.m.

9/11 vandalism 012722

Photo provided by Springfield Police
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

