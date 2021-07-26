SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police arrested a man Sunday after seizing thousands of bags of heroin and a loaded firearm.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said officers were called to a Locust Street apartment for a report of a disturbance around 12 p.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, they found the suspect, 21-year-old John Castillo, and placed him under arrest for assault and battery.
During a search, officers found more than 12,000 bags of heroin, a loaded gun, 39 grams of marijuana, and more than $4,700 in cash, and ammunition.
Walsh also said that the firearm recovered was previously reported stolen.
