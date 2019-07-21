stun weapons

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police were dispatched to the Olde Hadley Flea Market on Sunday due to reports of a male selling 'stun guns' and double-edged automatic opening knives.

With further investigation, it was determined that the male was also selling and possessing the electric stun weapons without any type of license.

The stun weapons and illegal knives were seized and criminal charges will be filed.

Hadley Police want to remind Massachusetts residents that if someone wants to own an electric stun weapon/s, one must meet the states licensing requirements needed for firearm possession/use.

