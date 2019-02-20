LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are on-scene of a crash in Ludlow.
Ludlow Police said that police were called to the intersection of Russell Street and Shawinigan Drive just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Wilbraham Fire told Western Mass News that two ambulances from Ludlow and two from Wilbraham were called to the scene.
"Upon arrival, officers came upon three vehicles that had crashed and multiple people that were injured, including young children," according to a statement from Ludlow Police.
Five people were transported to area hospitals with what are being described as serious injuries. Their conditions are not currently known.
Russell Street in Ludlow is closed at West Street. Shawinigan Drive is closed at Shawinigan Street and Russell Street on the Ludlow side, and at Salter College on the Chicopee side.
Mass. State Police said that their Crime Scene unit and Collision and Accident Reconstruction Section have been called into assist Ludlow Police.
The crash remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.