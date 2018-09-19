One person is hospitalized following an afternoon shooting.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 12:15 p.m., police were called a report of a shooting victim on Waverly Street.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
"At this time, it is unclear where the actual incident took place," Walsh added.
The case remains under investigation.
