WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people from Connecticut are under arrest after an alleged shoplifting incident in Massachusetts led to a police pursuit.
West Springfield Police said that around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Home Depot for a shoplifting in progress.
However, before police arrived, three suspects reportedly fled in a Toyota Sienna minivan with stolen Connecticut license plates.
A West Springfield police officer saw the vehicle on Route 5 north and tried to stop it, but the van fled onto I-91 south and then I-291 east.
"As the Toyota was pursued it made several evasive maneuvers during the 8-minute pursuit, as speeds reached 75 mph," police explained in a Facebook post.
The pursuit came to an end after the vehicle pulled into a business on the 400 block of Burnett Road in Chicopee and those inside the van surrendered.
Police arrested Michael Masselli of West Haven, CT, James Cuneo of Hamden, CT, and Bianca Flores of North Haven, CT. Each are charged with larceny over $1,200.
Masselli is also facing additional charges including failure to stop for police and receiving stolen property under $1,200.
During a search of the van, investigators reportedly recovered $2,944.20 in electrical supplies that police said are needed to wire a home or small business.
