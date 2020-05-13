PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Police shot an armed suspect after he refused demands from officers Tuesday night on Glenwood Avenue, officials said.
Police responded to a call from the resident at 12 Glenwood Ave. who said her son was “destroying” her house, police said.
Officers found the caller outside of the home saying the suspect was still in the residence and armed with a bat, and that if officers made entry, he would go after them, police said.
Shortly thereafter, the suspect stated to officers on the scene that he was armed and would shoot them, police said.
Additional units and resources were dispatched to the scene, and officers began to establish a perimeter making a plan to evacuate the adjoining residence and attempt to contact the suspect by phone, police said.
Just after 11:30 p.m. while officers were still establishing the perimeter, the suspect exited the front entrance of the house armed with a knife and a broken golf club, police said.
Officers gave the suspect multiple commands to stop, but when the suspect continued to advance, Sgt. Jacob Barbour shot at the suspect with multiple less-lethal shotgun rounds with no noticeable effect, police said.
When the suspect continued to advance on the officers, Sgt. John Murphy fired on him with his department-issued sidearm twice, striking him once, police said.
Officers on-scene immediately aided the suspect, and he was transported to Berkshire Medical Center and was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
The suspect was identified as Kerry P. Robinson, 52, of Pittsfield.
He is under arrest on one charge of armed assault with intent to murder, police said.
Additional charges may be filed on the basis of the continuing investigation, police said.
The Pittsfield Police Department requested that the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit take over the criminal investigation of this incident in the interest of transparency and a complete and thorough investigation, police said.
This investigation is in the preliminary stages and is on-going.
The investigation is being conducted by members of the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau, the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit, the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force, Massachusetts State Police Ballistics Section, and Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab.
A separate use of force investigation will be conducted by a Pittsfield Police Department Force Investigation Team, police said.
Anyone who witnessed any or all of this incident is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705 or the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit at 413-499-1112.
