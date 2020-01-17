SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is digging deeper on the kidnapping of 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia.
We now know more about what happened in the moments she was taken while walking home from a Springfield bus stop.
Western Mass News has obtained court documents where investigators said Moccia was threatened with a knife before getting thrown into Miguel Rodriguez's car.
Police said Moccia did exactly what her kidnapper told her not to do: screamed.
As of this morning, the country has seen the dramatic video of Moccia's rescuers, chasing the car where the 11-year-old was held captive.
It's video Western Mass News first brought you Thursday, just hours after police said Rodriguez grabbed the Springfield girl while walking home from a bus stop.
Now, we're learning more from police about those tense moments on Amherst Street.
Police said witnesses heard Moccia screaming before Rodriguez before she was thrown in his car.
Police said in an interview with the child, she told investigators Rodriguez "...Pointed a knife at her and told her that if she screamed or tried to escape that he would kill her..."
Springfield Police said Moccia's decision to scream alerted others that something was wrong and that she did everything right to safe her own life.
"You can buy a whistle for about a dollar at the dollar store and they're readily available, so again, we just try to make common sense information available to parents," said Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan.
Officials with the Springfield schools are now sharing information with families to make sure every child is reminded of what to do in a similar situation.
"Sometimes, it takes something drastic like what we witnessed this week which, thankfully, had a positive outcome," Cavaan added.
