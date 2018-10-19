Police: Springfield man arrested, 15 bags of cocaine seized.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arrested Thursday afternoon on drug-related charges, after police chased him through the streets of Springfield
Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh tells us they located the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Neftali Marcial-Matia, on Chestnut Street, and he immediately ran away from the officers.
Marcial-Matia tried to evade capture by jumping over a retaining wall, located on Harrison Avenue, but police managed to subdue him on the 100 block of Dwight Street.
Officials also recovered fifteen bags of heroin that, according to police, say he tried to discard.
Marcial-Matia is being charged with resisting arrest, and possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug.
He is expected to appear in court within the next few days.
