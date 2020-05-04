WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A Springfield man was arrested Sunday for various motor vehicle offenses with intent to endanger, police said.
Joham Berrios of Earl Street in Springfield was operating a Honda SSR 70CC dirt bike style motorcycle without a helmet and travelling eastbound on Morgan Road in the area of Pease Avenue Sunday, police said.
An officer attempted to stop Berrios, who failed to comply and continued east on Morgan Road, crossing Riverdale Street and entering the Riverdale Shops Plaza, police said.
Berrios evaded the officer, while erratically operating throughout the plaza, until a second officer arrived, police said.
He then attempted to drive the motorcycle through the alleyway near Panera Bread, lost control and crashed on a grassy area, police said.
Berrios tried to flee on foot, but about $700 fell from him, ultimately leading him to surrender, police said
He was taken into custody and treated for minor injuries and “road rash,” police said.
His motorcycle was towed from the crash scene
He was charged with failing to stop for a police officer, driving to endanger, unlicensed operation and motor vehicle offenses, police said.
