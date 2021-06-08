SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A suspect is under arrest nearly two months after police say he hit two officers with a car and crashed into a cruiser.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police tried to pull over 34-year-old David Williams of Springfield on an active arrest warrant on April 11, but he refused to stop and fled the area.
Officers located the vehicle a short time later on Longview Street and as they moved toward the car, Williams allegedly refused to shut off the engine. Walsh explained that "an officer reached into the car, opened the door, and grabbed ahold of Mr. Williams, but he accelerated driving at the officers."
Both officers were struck by the car's open door, which also crashed into a cruiser.
Walsh said that Williams fled the area, but was arrested on Sunday afternoon on Belmont Avenue on two outstanding warrants on charges including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, two counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, unarmed robbery, intimidation of a witness, and assault and battery.
