Police: Springfield man arrested twice in one week for larceny.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have arrested one man for the second time in less than a week.
Officials tell us that around noon on Monday, someone had reported that their had been stolen.
The person then called police again a short while later, saying he had found his car on Robert Dyer Circle after using an unspecified app on his phone.
Upon discovery, the man said the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Christopher Fonville of Ringgold Street, was going through the items in his car.
Fonville attempted to flee the scene, but the owner of the car managed to catch up to him and hold him down until officials arrived on scene.
Fonville was take into custody and charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, larceny under $1,200, and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.
On Thursday night, a call came in saying that a person, in the area of King and Hancock Streets, had had their bike stolen.
Officers in the area quickly responded and the person identified the suspect as Fonville.
Officials managed to locate Fonville around midnight, and took him into custody.
Fonville was charged with larceny once again.
