SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was charged with drug and motor vehicle offenses Thursday night, police said.
Around 9 p.m., police arrested Joel Carrero of Springfield for cocaine trafficking, police said.
Narcotics detectives have been investigating the illegal sale of cocaine in the High and School Streets areas for several weeks, police said.
Thursday, police saw Carrero make a narcotics transaction in the High Street area and then conducted a stop of the car he was driving near the area of Bay Street and Berkshire Avenue, police said.
Detectives knew he had a revoked license and wasn’t allowed to drive a car, police said. While Carrero was detained, detectives recovered about 15.9 grams of cocaine and about 71 grams of marijuana, police said, bringing the total weight to about 23 grams.
Carrero was charged with trafficking a Class B drug (18-36 grams), possession with intent to distribute Class D drug and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
