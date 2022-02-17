NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a stabbing at Walmart in Northampton that ended with one man taken to the hospital and another man in police custody.
The two men involved were Walmart employees. Police told us they got into an argument over spilled milk, which led to one stabbing the other just after 5 a.m. Thursday.
Western Mass News was in the courtroom Thursday afternoon as 23-year-old Omar Rios-Robles of Holyoke was arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
According to court documents we obtained, police said Robles is a maintenance worker at Walmart. They said the victim, also an employee, had spilled milk inside the store, which he did not clean up. Robles told police he cleaned up the mess, but later, Robles, the victim, and other employees went into the parking lot for a break when an argument broke out and the victim punched Robles in the face. They fought and Robles claimed he blacked out, but according to other witnesses, that’s when Robles stabbed the victim.
Northampton Police told us what officers found when they arrived on scene.
“When they got there, they found the victim, who had suffered multiple stab wounds to his left tricep and back. They provided medical treatment. The victim was eventually transported by Northampton Fire Rescue to Cooley Dickinson Hospital,” said Northampton Police Capt. Victor Caputo.
Robles was released today based on the promise that he will appear in court on March 14.
