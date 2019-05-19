SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A person was stabbed during a fight at Club Aquarius in Springfield overnight. Police confirm the victim suffered serous injuries.
We're told an arrest was made by officers.
Police responded to the club on State Street at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday.
This according to Ryan Walsh, spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department. He reports the victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
One man has been arrested and charged with Assault and Battery and Disorderly Conduct.
He's expected to be arraigned in court on Monday. At this time police are not releasing his identity.
This latest stabbing follows two other violent incidents in just a matter of hours.
A gunshot victim was found around 11 p.m. Saturday night on Main Street.
[READ MORE: Police find man shot on Main St. in Springfield]
And prior to that, around 7 p.m. police found a stabbing victim on Boston Road. That person has died.
[READ MORE: Springfield Police investigating fatal stabbing on Boston Rd.]
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this latest stabbing incident. As new details come into our newsroom, we will provide an update. Stay with us online and on-air on ABC40 starting at 6p.m. for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.