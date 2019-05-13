SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Beginning Monday, police across western Massachusetts are stepping up seat belt enforcement patrols.
In Massachusetts, like in all states except for New Hampshire, motorists are required by law to wear their seat belts,
However, authorities said not enough drivers are buckling up, so an intensified 'Click It or Ticket' campaign is underway.
The campaign is exactly how it sounds: use your seat belt or pay the price.
In Springfield, the police department sees thousands of accidents each year, which is why police spokesman Ryan Walsh said seat belts are so important.
“For some people, it's personal choice, but the facts just prove it saves lives," Walsh explained.
In 2018 alone, there were over 5,500 reported accidents in Springfield that caused over $1,000 worth of damage to a driver's vehicle.
“Too often, when we see serious crashes or fatalities, the drivers or passengers aren’t properly buckled. Even last year, there was a fatality where a child wasn’t properly restrained in a car seat," Walsh said.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, seat belts saved over 1,400 lives in 2017, but in Massachusetts, lax seat belt laws are causing the state to fall behind other states with stricter laws.
The state's annual seat belt observation study said the seat belt rate rose to 81.6 percent, still lower than the national average which is 89.7 percent.
While it’s the law in Massachusetts that all motorists must wear seat belts, Walsh told Western Mass News police can’t issue a ticket just for that.
“In Massachusetts, officers can pull you over for not wearing a seat belt, but they can only give you a warning. In this campaign, you can get pulled over for not having an inspection sticker, expired registration, running a red light whatever it may be and get a ticket for not wearing a seat belt," Walsh added.
Between now and June 2, police across the state will increase their seat belt enforcement patrols, but looking ahead, Governor Charlie Baker has filed legislation to allow officers to pull over anyone who is not wearing a seat belt while driving as a primary offense.
If passed, Baker's bill would also increase the seat belt fine from $25 to $50.
The bill is currently awaiting action in the transportation committee.
