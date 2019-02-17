HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in two western Massachusetts communities are asking for the public's help after two break-ins are two different gas stations overnight.
One of the gas stations, the Shell Gas station on Northampton Street in Holyoke, was broken into just before 1:00 Sunday morning.
Holyoke Police tell Western Mass News that the suspects used a crowbar to get in, and no one was inside at the time.
Surveillance video reviewed by police shows that it was three males in a dark-colored SUV.
The three males were all wearing hoodies, and the thieves were able to get away with money and cigarettes.
Not too long after, between 1:00 and 1:30 a.m., the Phillips 66 Gas station on Route 9 in Hadley also was broken into.
At this time, police do believe that the two are connected and they continue to review security cameras from the two businesses.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-536-6431.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.