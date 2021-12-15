WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A potentially threatening message directed at Westfield High School students had the community on edge Wednesday.
Westfield Police Captain Steve Dickinson told us late Wednesday afternoon that it was a student who posted the message to social media and that student has confessed. Now, they are facing sanctions from the school, as well as possible charges from the police department. He also told us there was never any credible threat, but the post had students on edge all day long.
“At first, everyone just thought it was a joke and no one took it seriously, but once more pictures and video started coming out, we all kind of got scared at the same time,” said Westfield High senior Sydney Goyette.
Goyette and Samantha Stackpole left school shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday after one of their classmates found an Instagram account with a message directed at Westfield High School students.
“Overall, it made people feel uneasy knowing that our school was being talked about like that,” Stackpole noted.
Another student showed us the account in question, confirmed to us by Westfield Police and school officials. The bio read:
“The Westfield High School is so **** it needs to become to a end sooner than later.”
There was another post indicating:
“will student of whs survive class of 2024 class of 2025.”
Westfield Mayor Don Humason said, “It’s obviously something we take very seriously anytime there’s a threat made, whether it’s a vague one or a specific one.”
Humason, who also sits on the school committee, told Western Mass News he’s been in constant communication with school officials and the Westfield Police Department, which decided not to increase police presence at the school on Wednesday.
When we checked back Wednesday shortly after 2 p.m., there were three new posts which stated:
“it was just a joke, i am so sorry.”
“last thing i want is to hurt a human being.”
Humason said, regardless of the author’s intentions, “The problem with a social media post is it spreads like wildfire…Whether it was in jest, whether it was a poor joke, or whether it was more serious, the damage is already done.”
Westfield Police told us their investigation into these posts is progressing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.