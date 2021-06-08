SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There’s new information on a story Western Mass News has been following closely: car break-ins on the rise. Now, we learn some of the suspects in the Springfield area are as young as 12 years old.
Police in several western Massachusetts communities are investigating new car break-ins almost every day. We spoke to a Ludlow resident who showed us surveillance footage from his house late last night.
“They take that opportunity and just rifle through your life…get what they can,” said Ross Dominique of Ludlow.
Surveillance video captured by Dominique’s doorbell camera late Monday night showed two individuals running down his street around 1:40 a.m. He believes they are responsible for car break-ins in his neighborhood.
“I figured the best thing to do would be to give whatever footage I could get from our doorbell camera to the police,” Dominique explained.
He hopes the footage will prevent the same thing from happening to others in the future.
“Hopefully, you know, make arrests and stop this from happening again,” Dominique added.
In Springfield, Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that break-in activity near the Forest Park neighborhood early Monday morning netted suspects as young as 12.
“It was a 12-year-old, a 13-year-old, and a 16-year-old,” Walsh explained.
Walsh and other local police departments told Western Mass News that the offenders are rarely from the area. Instead, travelling in late at night from out of town.
“They’re coming in from different towns and different cities into Springfield. They were out late at night and they were attempting to break into cars and our officers were able to get them,” Walsh added.
Walsh pointed out that while breaking into cars is a felony, they can't arrest juveniles.
“12 and 13, you can only arrest for some kind of serious offenses. Now, breaking into cars is a felony, but at that age it’s not arrestable,” Walsh noted.
Walsh said ultimately, the discipline starts at home.
“You know, for this age, it comes down ultimately, we hope the parents step up. Sometimes, discipline at home is more important than discipline in the criminal justice system,” Walsh said.
