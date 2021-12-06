SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two Springfield residents, who were wearing GPS ankle bracelets, have been arrested on new charges.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 0-100 block of Yale Street shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 14 for a ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived, they found a loaded firearm and several shell casings.
Investigators determined that armed suspects entered a Yale Street home during a home invasion and allegedly demanded money. The suspects took a large amount of cash and one suspect fired their gun as they were leaving the home.
Walsh explained that the suspects in the November incident were identified as 25-year-old Kym Domino and 22-year-old Anthony Domino, both of Springfield. Both suspects were wearing GPS ankle bracelets because of pending criminal cases. In addition, state officials were reportedly able to tell investigators that both suspects were at the Yale Street home during the reported home invasion.
Anthony Domino was out on bail on several firearms charges. In addition, he was also fitted with a GPS bracelet following a December 2020 arrest after allegedly throwing a bag of guns out of his apartment. Kym Domino was out on pre-trial release on several gun-related charges and his release included a condition of wearing a GPS bracelet.
On Friday, local, state, and federal agents arrested Anthony Domino at a Chestnut Street apartment. During the arrest, investigators reportedly saw drug residue in plain sight, as well as cash and drug packaging materials. After obtaining a search warrant, an illegally possessed high-capacity gun with 16 rounds of ammunition, approximately 14 grams of cocaine, a ten-round 9mm magazine, more than 1,000 grams of packaged marijuana, and $6,369 in cash was found in the apartment.
Kym Domino was also arrested on Friday inside a Lyman Street apartment. After seeing drug residue in plain sight, a firearm, and packaging materials, a search warrant was obtained for the apartment. During the search, a loaded illegally possession high-capacity gun, suboxone, and additional ammunition were found in the apartment.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said in a statement:
"I’ve said this again and again; GPS bracelets are not a deterrent to violent repeat offenders. Any time an individual is arrested with a firearm and released into our city it impacts our innocent law-abiding citizens in every neighborhood. Our officers have arrested these suspects six different times on firearms charges. Ankle bracelets are clearly not effective for individuals who repeatedly have no regard for the law and seemingly easy access to illegally possessed firearms."
Anthony and Kym Domino are both facing several gun-related and drug charges in connection with Friday's arrest.
