WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A teenager was killed in a car crash Saturday morning, police said.
Officers arrived to the area of Mountain and Ridge Roads Saturday around 5:50 a.m. where they located a car with significant damage, police said.
The 19-year-old male driver of the car was confirmed dead in the area of the crash, police said.
The Wilbraham Police Detective Unit along with the Massachusetts State Police and the Office of Hampden County District Attorney are investigating the cause of the accident.
The name of the teenager will not be released as the case is an ongoing investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story as information becomes available. Check back for updates.
