SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Narcotics Unit seizes three more firearms and arrested three men, police said.
Nathan Mercado, 21, Greg Crichlow, 21, and Michael Bedinelli, 21, all of Springfield, were arrested Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Mercado, who was convicted on two counts of possession of a firearm without a license in August 2019, was charged Friday with three counts of carrying a firearm without a license, two counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a loaded large capacity on a public way, two counts of carrying a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a large-capacity firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of receiving stolen property less than $1,200, two counts of possession of ammunition, possession of a Class B drug (Xanax), possession of a Class C drug (Mushrooms) and three counts of possession of a firearm without an FID, a subsequent offense, Walsh said.
Crichlow is on probation for a November 2018 firearm armed robbery in West Springfield, Walsh said. He is facing the same charges along with three counts of possession of a firearm with one prior violent crime.
Bedinelli is facing the same charges except with three counts of possession of a firearm without an FID, a subsequent offense.
Additional information and photos of the three men will be released Tuesday, Walsh said.
