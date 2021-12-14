SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Pedestrian and driver safety has become the top concern in Springfield after several deadly crashes occurred over the last month.
Officers will be on Page Boulevard Wednesday to issue citations to drivers who speed or drive distracted. This is in an effort to increase safety for those behind the wheel and for those who are not.
“It resulted in hundreds of citations for drivers,” Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News.
Walsh reflected on recent efforts to crack down on careless drivers as concerns in Springfield have been growing after several deadly car accidents took place over the last month.
Police officers are now planning another round of patrols to issue citations in an effort to make roads safer.
This came after a 16-year-old Central High School student Alexangeliz Medina was hit and killed by a school bus on State Street last week.
Communications Officer for Springfield Public schools Azell Cavaan told Western Mass News that additional crossing guards for the city will never be turned away.
“We are always looking to hire crossing guards and where they’re placed, where they were stationed is something that is very carefully mapped out with safety and security officials and experts,” Cavaan explained. “Entire city is constantly being monitored for new or additional or relocations for crossing guard spots to be.”
There were six other fatal accidents last month, two on Page Boulevard. One driver crashed into a building and another crashed into a tree.
That road will be where police will be stationed on Wednesday to catch speeders and distracted drivers.
“Even though we have signage up everywhere and people see police all up and down the road, people still aren’t putting their phones down and it leads to a lot of crashes,” Walsh said.
There have been patrols on State Street, Parker Street and Sumner Avenue already, with officers issuing hundreds of citations to drivers.
Some city residents said that this is helping to increase road safety.
“I think it’s working for those who got caught,” Carl Gibbs, a resident of Springfield, told us.
Police will be on Page Boulevard tomorrow from 4 to 8 p.m.
