SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Western Mass News is digging deeper into a relatively new police training program happening in Springfield.
It’s designed to teach officers how to respond and intervene if they see fellow police acting dangerously or inappropriately.
This instructional program, called EPIC Training, has been implemented in the Springfield Police Department since 2016.
The goal isn’t to teach officers how to report dangerous police behavior after the fact, but how to intervene before it happens and lives are lost.
“Ethical policing is courageous,” said Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh.
This is not just a statement, but also an acronym for the EPIC program -- a police ethics training system implemented in Springfield back in 2016.
Developed first in New Orleans, the Springfield Police Department has used this method to teach officers not just about reporting dangerous police behavior, but also working to stop it before it happens.
Walsh said it relies on officers monitoring each other for bad moods.
“When you see that maybe the police officer that’s working with them says, ‘Hey let me take the lead on certain things today and interact with the individuals we come across first,’ so that that officer who may be in a bad mood doesn’t end up reacting inappropriately,” he said.
Walsh said it’s been a part of the recruit’s training at the academy for four years.
“So that’s about around 150 right there,” he said.
Plus, Walsh said it’s featured in their in-service training.
“Hundreds of officers have taken part in this training, the majority, but not all of them,” he said.
“Springfield was the first municipality in the Commonwealth to do de-escalation training four years ago, and you know, that’s something that has grown in other communities since then,” City Councilor Orlando Ramos said.
Ramos is the chair of the Public Safety Committee, and also represented Springfield in a Tuesday meeting of Massachusetts Elected Officials of Color in Boston to discuss police reforms.
After reviewing the city’s use of force policy and police training programs in the wake of George Floyd’s death, Ramos said he believes other municipalities should look to recent efforts within the Springfield Police Department for guidance like the EPIC training program
“There’s something that shows that Springfield has been on the forefront, and we’re being proactive especially compared to other municipalities across the Commonwealth, and hopefully Springfield can be a model for other communities,” Ramos said.
Ramos said some things still need to change in the City of Homes, including implementing a civilian police commission to oversee the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.