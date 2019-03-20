NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have taken two men, accused of being involved in an alleged shopliftging scheme, into custody.
Mass. State Police said that they were notified by North Adams Police around 2 p.m. Tuesday that they were looking for two suspects who tried to return nearly $2,000 in stolen merchandise to Walmart.
The suspects fled in a black pickup truck with Florida plates as North Adams Police responded, which prompted a pursuit by Cheshire, Adams, and North Adams Police.
Around 2:15 p.m., police lost sight of that truck near North Street and Hancock Road in Pittsfield.
State Police said that about 20 minutes later, the truck was spotted near Route 20 and a short time thereafter, investigators learned that the suspects were at a rental car facility on East Street in Pittsfield.
A trooper responded to that facility and as she entered, the two suspects fled. One suspect, identified by State Police as Arnold Chapman, went out onto East Street and the other, identified as Shannon Brown, went down a hall and out a side door.
"As the Trooper reached Brown, the suspect assaulted her, broke free, and ran in the direction of Cove Street," State Police said in a statement.
The trooper then went to Cove Street and learned that the suspect had run toward another street.
A perimeter was established and K-9 units began to track the suspects.
State Police said that around 4:30 p.m., Pittsfield Police located Brown on Root Place and he was taken into custody.
"Brown, who initially gave his name to troopers and officers as 'Alstin Guice' and had Florida driver’s license in that name, was transported to State Police-Cheshire for booking. At the barracks, 'Guice' was correctly identified as Shannon Brown, 33, of Tampa through the fingerprinting process," State Police explained.
Investigators reportedly found $4,210 in cash on Brown during the booking process. He reportedly told police that he was unemployed and was just passing through Massachusetts.
State Police explained that over the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Brown and Chapman were allegedly involved in a shoplifting scheme in North Adams and Pittsfield.
"Troopers also determined that Brown was the subject of a Phoenix, Arizona warrant charging him with the crime of fraudulent schemes, artifices and theft," State Police added.
Authorities in Arizona have indicated to State Police their intention to rendite Brown back to face those charges.
Brown is charged in Massachusetts with assault and battery on a police officer, providing a false name to police, and being a fugitive from justice.
Pittsfield Police were also able to arrest Champman. The charges against him are not immediately known.
Arraignments are expected Wednesday in Pittsfield District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.