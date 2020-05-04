LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Two people were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and providing false identification in Ludlow with two children in the car Friday, police said.
Around 4:00 p.m. Friday, Ludlow Police responded to the parking lot of the Cumberland Farms convenience store at 320 East St. in Ludlow for a reported man acting strangely and appeared to be hitting himself, police said.
The caller also stated that there were children and a woman in a vehicle with the man, police said.
When officers arrived, they initially couldn’t find the car, a white Subaru, but within minutes, they were able to find it nearby in the parking lot of the East Street School, police said.
Officers spoke with the vehicle's operator, Brenda M. Sweet, 24, of Spencer, and passenger Stephen M. Smola, 26, of Palmer, police said.
Sweet showed signs that she was impaired while driving, and after further investigation, she was placed into custody for operating under the influence of drugs, police said.
Sweet was also found to be in possession of heroin and crack cocaine, police said.
Smola was also placed into custody for two outstanding Massachusetts warrants.
He also provided officers with false identification, police said.
The two children in their care were a two-year-old girl and a one-year-old girl, police said.
Both children were transported to the Ludlow Police Department where they were cared for by police officers until employees from the state Department of Children and Families could respond to the station, police said.
Smola was held without the right to bail and was transported to the Hampden County House of Correction, police said.
Sweet was held on a $1,040 cash bail and was transported to the Hampden County Women's Correctional Center, police said.
Both will appear for future arraignments in Palmer District Court.
Based on probable cause, Sweet was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, possession of class A narcotic heroin and two counts of reckless endangerment of a child.
Based on probable cause, Smola was charged with furnishing a false ID information to law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.