HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials in another Hampden County town has announced coronavirus cases in their community.

Hampden Police said in a social media post Sunday that there have been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in town.

They added that appropriate quarantines are in place.

Police urged the public to be sure to wash your hands and practice social distancing, whether you're inside or outside.

The news comes one day after Ludlow officials announced a case of COVID-19 in their town.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

 

