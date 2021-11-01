CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A deadly crash has closed some Holyoke roads and the Willimansett Bridge, which connects Chicopee and Holyoke.
Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac told Western Mass News that emergency crews were called to Cabot Street, near the Willimansett Bridge, around 1 p.m. Monday for a motor vehicle crash with entrapment.
When crews arrived, they found that one vehicle crashed while going south on Cabot Street toward Chicopee on the bridge that goes over the third level canal.
Cavagnac said two people inside the vehicle have died.
"The victims are 1 male and 1 female," noted Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty.
Further details about their identities and ages have not been released yet.
At this time, the area of the crash remains closed, as well as the bridge. It's not immediately known when it will reopen.
Mass. State Police added their Collision Accident and Reconstruction Section and Dive Team is also on-scene.
Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes.
The Holyoke Police Department is continuing to investigate this serious crash.
We will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
