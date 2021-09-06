EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- An unarmed robbery took place at the Pride Convenience Store on North Main Street in East Longmeadow Monday morning, according to Police.
An employee was injured while attempting to stop the pursuit.
Sergeant Daniel Bruno of the East Longmeadow Police Department told Western Mass News Police they received the call for the incident at 7:34 a.m. Sgt. Bruno said the unidentified suspect entered the store and made his way to the back where he was able to access an unused register. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash and a cashbox.
Sgt. Bruno told Western Mass News an unnamed store clerk tried to stop the suspect, but then they slipped and fell to the floor. The clerk was transported by the East Longmeadow Fire Department to a Mercy Medical Center for evaluation and minor injuries.
According to Police, the suspect got away on foot and fled back toward Springfield and was last seen in the area of Fountain Street.
Police are still looking for the suspect, who is described as an approximately 20-year old black male with a skinny build. Police said he is approximately six feet. Police said the suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head, a blue face mask, and sweatpants with the "Champion" brand on the side.
East Longmeadow's Police Department's Detective Bureau is investigating the incident with assistance from Massachusetts State Police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the East Longmeadow Police Department's Detective Bureau. at (413) 525 5440.
