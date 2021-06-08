SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many people rely on rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft to assist with their daily transportation.
Western Mass News is getting answers on different new kinds of ridesharing apps that local police said may be used to facilitate car break-ins.
Car break-ins are on the rise, and Springfield Police said some of those responsible are as young as 12 to 13 years old. Since they're not old enough to drive a car, how are they traveling from towns away to commit these crimes? The answer may surprise you.
Home surveillance video caught possible suspects running through a Ludlow neighborhood early Tuesday morning, where car break-ins are under investigation.
Police in several western Mass. communities are reporting a rash of vehicle break-ins - including Springfield.
Ryan Walsh, Springfield Police Department Public Information Officer, said that unsanctioned rideshare apps are being used to assist in these car thefts.
“They go on Facebook and other social media sites and find an unofficial ridesharing service that someone will come or give them a ride somewhere,” Walsh said.
He warned this is dangerous for anyone, not to mention some of the users of this service happen to be as young as 12 years old who are breaking into cars late at night.
“First off that’s very dangerous because you don’t know who you’re getting in the car with, it’s not an official Uber or Lyft driver, and then they’re taking those rides into the city late at night, you know, these kids are young,“ Walsh explained.
Western Mass News brought this information to Stan Prager, who owns and operates GoGeeks Computer Rescue in East Longmeadow, to get his take.
“All apps are dangerous to some degree, especially apps that are developed by individuals that don’t have any kind of oversight,“ Prager said.
This is Hooduber, one of the apps that local police said is being used in connection with these crimes. In a matter of minutes, Prager installed the app and could request a ride.
“The ostensible purpose of it is to allow people to network on their own and get their own rides,” Prager said.
Prager said unlike Uber there is no required security check for drivers through these apps.
“You gotta keep in mind there’s no oversight with this. So unlike an Uber driver or there’s some kind of background check with this there isn’t it’s kind of a wild west,” Prager said.
Prager said the same applies for drivers’ safety.
“Maybe they’re legitimately going to pick them up you rob them, take their car,” Prager said.
For younger people, Prager said this is dangerous considering using apps like this have become part of life.
“This is not strange and foreign at all, so maybe you’re not thinking about the fact that, okay, I’m using an app,” Prager said.
Western Mass News reached out to Hooduber, which has no connection to Uber, to see if they knew anything about the fact that police had claimed that their app was allegedly being used by persons who were being driven to places where they commit crimes. Hooduber has not responded to our request for comment. Walsh said drivers on these apps are not liable for crimes such as the recent car break-ins.
