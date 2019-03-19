WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Whately are cautioning drivers about using a GPS after a man's Jeep ended up in the woods near Westbrook Road.
Investigators said that a local resident saw the driver walking down the road and brought him to the police station to help him.
It turns out, police said, that the man was new to the area and thought he was on some type of road.
Police recommend researching the road you plan to take when traveling by using a satellite image or other means.
