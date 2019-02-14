EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been two days since our last snow storm and some people are still digging out, but if a sidewalk isn’t shoveled, that can be against the law in some communities.
Many communities in western Massachusetts have a lot of pedestrians, whether they are walking downtown to get to work or just for exercise.
However, if the sidewalks are covered in snow, that’s a problem for everyone, especially in places like Easthampton.
"There is a lot of pedestrian traffic across the board - young people, old people, people with carriages - so it's important to keep the sidewalks clear for everyone's safety," said Easthampton Police Sgt. Dennis Scribner.
The town of Easthampton has ordinances in place to hold people accountable for cleaning up after it snows. They require a clean sidewalk 12 hours after the last flake falls.
"We routinely get calls for an officer to look into the matter. An officer will try to touch base with a property owner, but if they're not home, they will leave a warning notice outlining what the law is and what the fine schedule would be if we were to issue a fine," Scribner added.
Even though Easthampton Police have had to issue warnings so far this year, they haven’t had to issue any fines because their residents just take care of the problem.
If there were to be fines, it would be $50.
"We understand that people have struggles and limitations too, but we will follow-up with people to make sure the original complaint will be issued," Scribner said.
Easthampton Police told Western Mass News that they always follow up after a warning and they are happy to work with residents so everyone can be safe.
