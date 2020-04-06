EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many people are outside enjoying the warm weather today, but social distancing is still extremely important as COVID-19 is highly contagious and continues to spread.
We are on the Rail Trail where people are walking and biking.
Western Mass News spoke with the Chief of Police, Jeffery Dalessio in East Longmeadow about why it's important to practice social distancing.
Western Mass is seeing a warm-up of weather on Monday, leaving many people who have been stuck inside - to head outdoors.
Western Mass News spoke with Chief Dalessio from the East Longmeadow Police Department.
He said he understands community members wanting to use the Rail Trail, but they should do so with caution.
"We have a lot of issues out there with people social distancing and not staying the 6-feet which is recommended throughout the country obviously it’s nothing new to anyone particular state and you know come together," Dalessio explained.
According to the CDC, social distancing is one of the best ways to avoid contracting the coronavirus.
Chief Dalessio recommends people be aware of their surroundings.
"If they are coughing or sneezing then you want to make more room for them in passing one another. For the most part, passing one another in the night, so I speak, I don’t think should be that detrimental to everyone’s health," Dalessio said.
He told Western Mass News his officers are on the lookout for groups of people.
"We try to do our due diligence when we see a group of people that may not be adhering to the social requirements of distancing," Dalessio noted.
The chief also said this is a critical time for everyone to try to stay safe from COVID-19.
"We’ve been here in the next week or two weeks could be crucial for what’s going on in the country and I have no doubt that it will be crucial...so we’re asking people to stay in and less contact with other people more so than what they’ve been doing," Dalessio explained.
Meanwhile, Diane Dunn from New Hampshire said she is taking precautions.
"I kinda set of the 6-foot distance so we’re together, so so we were together, so we are ok like this. I miss the spot, but when we see someone else yeah we just make sure for them and us yeah we just make sure they are 6 feet," Dunn explained.
City officials said they are encouraging everyone to avoid coming to the trail with groups of people.
