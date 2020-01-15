NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been hospitalized after being struck, police believe, by a vehicle.
Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper said that emergency crews responded to the area of 304 Hatfield Street around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday for injured man near the roadway.
Officers arrived and found a 32-year-old Florence man, confused and on the side of the road. He was then taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital for treatment of injuries including neck, back, and hip pain,
"He reported he did not know what happened," Kasper added.
Investigators learned that the man left his residence around 3:30 a.m. and began walking to work, following his normal route.
"Based on his injuries and evidence found in the roadway, it appears that the male was struck by a car and that the driver fled the scene," Kasper explained.
Police believe that the incident occurred between 3:45 a.m. and 4 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northampton Police at (413) 587-1100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.