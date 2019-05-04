SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man was shot and stabbed overnight in Springfield on High Street, police report.
Lt. Scott Richard with the Springfield Police Department confirmed with Western Mass News earlier that one person was shot overnight. This was just after 1 a.m. Saturday.
Officers called to the scene found a man with a gunshot wound to the lower part of his body. He was in the 100 block of High St.
Ryan Walsh, representative for Springfield police, says the man also had stab wounds.
He was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for emergency treatment.
The man suffered serious injuries, we're told.
Further details weren't immediately available.
The Springfield Police Department is investigating.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and as soon as more details come into our newsroom we'll provide an update. Stay with us online and on-air for the latest.
