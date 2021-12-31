LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s the final night of 2021 and local police are cracking down on impaired driving.
New Year's Eve is known as a popular party night — with many celebrations often involving alcohol.
As a result, police will be out in full force keeping a close eye on the roads.
So how you can stay safe while still having a good time?
We spoke with Ludlow Police Chief, Daniel Valadas who has some advice.
"If they feel different. I think everyone knows when they feel buzzed or they feel different. If they’re feeling that way that’s probably a good sign to make the decision to not drive a vehicle that weighs 4-5,000 pounds."
People across western Mass. are getting ready to kiss 2021 goodbye.
New Year’s Eve is a time to celebrate all of the good happening in the last 365 days. But it's also a time to say good riddance to all of the bad.
Many people choosing to ring in the New Year with parties and alcohol which leads to the risk of drunk driving.
"It is always surprising to see the increase that we have during yearly holiday periods. Those Thursdays and Fridays before, can be very busy," notes Valadas.
He tells Western Mass News his department will be on high alert this weekend looking for anyone who should not be behind the wheel and is warning people to stay off the roads if they've been consuming any alcohol or drugs.
"We have adequate staffing and adequate patrols. We will usually add a patrolman as best we can," notes Valadas.
AAA Northeast is also advising impaired drivers to stay off the roads.
In a statement they say quote, "Impaired driving at holiday time is a major contributing factor. Now more than ever it’s vital to fasten your seatbelt and not drive drunk, drugged, drowsy, or distracted."
AAA will not be offering any rides this year to people under the influence as they have done in years past so it’s important to plan ahead before you head out to celebrate the New Year.
