A disturbing scam is targeting families across western Massachusetts.
A caller demanding a ransom after claiming to have kidnapped a family member.
It’s known as a ‘kidnap scam’ and if you have gotten this call, you're not alone.
You pick up the phone and the caller says that they kidnapped one of your family members. They say they need cash fast before releasing the loved one.
Police noted that there has been a surge in the number of calls and do not be surprised if the caller goes off script. The version of the scam can vary, but the threatening nature of the scam stays the same.
Police said scam artists prey on potential victims by inciting fear.
Another popular scam going around involves a caller claiming to be a loved one who has been arrested and they need bail money.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told Western Mass News that there are some red flags to watch out for when getting a threatening call
"A lot of these scams, they’re looking for gift cards. They’re asking you to call back a telephone number, give those gift card numbers, and that’s where people are getting taken," Wilk said.
Chicopee Police report that some victims have lost money.
The scam is not a new one, but because of the uptick in calls, officers want to get the word out.
Before handing over money, be sure to pause, call your family, and call police.
