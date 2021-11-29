SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cyber Monday is coming to a close and local police are warning residents about thieves, also known as porch pirates, stealing packages left outside of homes.
“I am very concerned for people’s neighborhoods,” said Ronald Motyka of South Hadley.
Local residents are worried about possible thefts during the holiday season. South Hadley Police Chief Jennifer Gundersen has offered advice for residents who might be dealing with so-called porch pirates stealing their packages when they're delivered this holiday season.
“I’m a great proponent of having cameras on your home and you would wanna advertise the fact that that you have a camera. Don’t be secretive about it,” Gunderson explained.
While many shoppers are rushing to pile up presents for loved ones before the season kicks into high gear, thieves are already lurking for when those packages arrive.
“This happens a lot. Packages get stolen from front porches and front doors throughout the country each year, so people really have to be proactive and protect themselves, so they don’t fall victim to this,” Gunderson noted.
Package theft is not uncommon this time of year and Gunderson told Western Mass News reports are up right now.
“Within the last few weeks, we’ve already seen an uptick in this happening. It happens throughout the year, but because everyone uses online shopping now, but in the last two to three weeks in South Hadley, we’ve seen a big bump,” Gunderson added.
Gundersen said police have difficulty tracking this type of crime, but they are offering advice for residents to track their incoming packages as a precautionary step to avoid theft, as well as keep their property well lit.
“Lighting is a great deterrent for people that are opportunist looking for these packages, just walking up and down the streets, and they see a package there and they take advantage of the opportunity or those people that are actually driving around and following some of these trucks, so if you have lighting, that really deters people,” Gunderson said.
Local police also encourage residents to have packages delivered at a time when someone will be home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.