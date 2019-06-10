Police warn public of counterfeit Stanley Cup tickets ahead of Game Seven.

BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's arguably one of the most exciting games in a playoff series: Game Seven.
The Boston Bruins will take on the St. Louis Blues at the TD Garden in Boston on Wednesday, looking to capture its seventh Stanley Cup in the final game of a seven-game set.
Ahead of Game Seven, the Boston Police Department is asking the public to be mindful of purchasing counterfeit tickets.
Police tell Western Mass News that fans who purchase tickets from a third party site, such as Craigslist and Reddit, are taking a substantial risk, and advise that Bruins and hockey fans purchase their tickets from an authorized ticket agency.
Purchasing tickets from a third party source could potentially result in buyers possessing not just an invalid ticket, but it could also hurt you from a financial standpoint.
If you have information about the selling of counterfeit tickets, you are asked to contact the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4633.
You can also submit a tip anonymously by contacting the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word 'TIP' to 27463.
