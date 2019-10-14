EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new scam warning is circulating on social media after a post on the North Brookfield community Facebook page was shared by many local police departments including several in western Mass warning people not to fall victim.
$4,000 was allegedly stolen from a couple after a delivery man came to their house with a bottle of wine and flowers claiming someone sent the gift and the card was on the way.
The delivery person told the couple that since the gift contained alcohol there would be a $3.50 delivery fee to prove it was delivered to someone over 21 years old.
Stan Prager, owner of 'Go Geeks' told Western Mass News it is a clever way to get someone to swipe a card instead of paying cash.
"They won't take the cash because they say the delivery person isn't allowed to carry cash, which also sounds pretty legit, a lot of delivery people won't be allowed to carry cash for security purposes," Prager said.
The couple said they swiped a debit card on a mobile card machine and put in their pin number.
Within the next few days, thousands of dollars were taken from their account.
Prager said if you're ever unsure about a transaction to make sure you use a credit card instead of a debit card he said credit cards are much more secure.
"It's unlikely to impact your life in the same way it would if you used a debit card," Prager said.
He said if you did fall for this particular scam or any other scam to file a police report after freezing your bank account.
"Immediately contact your bank or credit card holder to put a stop on that and that'll protect you more than anything else. In most cases, you will get the money back but it may take a little while," Prager explained.
And he said the best thing you can do to protect yourself from scammers is to ask a lot of questions and if something doesn't make sense it's probably not real.
"Be skeptical because there's a lot of criminals out there and there's a lot of fraud," Prager noted.
